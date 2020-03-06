I took this MZ Wallace tote with me across the world — here's why it's my new favourite travel companion

MZ Wallace The MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe slips over your suitcase for easy mobility.

I own a lot of tote bags from MZ Wallace. I recently got the Large Metro Tote Deluxe ($US285) and it’s become my go-to for travel.

This souped-up version of the brand’s Metro Tote is huge and has smart features that make packing and travelling a breeze.

I’ve toted this bag through airports, subways, a few countries, and to the gym. While pricey, the size and features are so versatile that I think it’s worth the price.

These days, I rarely check a bag on my flights. Taking a carry-on is usually cheaper, easier to tote around, and lets you bypass the chaos of the baggage claim.

Even so, as a serial over-packer, it can be difficult to fit even just a weekend’s worth of belongings in a carry-on suitcase alone. I either end up trying to squeeze my things into a small tote or carrying a few different bags to make sure I have everything I need.

Recently, I was gifted the Large Metro Tote Deluxe from MZ Wallace and it has changed the way I pack and travel for the better.

The bag’s features

I’m a huge fan of MZ Wallace. I have a handful of bags that I find myself using often, and I’ve even written an article about one of them. The brand does a great job balancing fashion and function, which explains why I find myself reaching for these pieces all the time.

The Large Metro Tote Deluxe is no different. It has everything I love about my usual MZ Wallace tote bags, but this one is bigger and better so it’s ready for whatever you’re doing. It comes in four colours, including black, cobalt blue, navy blue, and a fun green camouflage pattern which I have.

The tote itself is made of the lightweight, quilted nylon that MZ Wallace has become known for. The interior is spacious – it’s big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop and then some. There are three large detachable pouches in the bag that you can use to hold toiletries, important documents, or any small knick-knacks you want to keep on hand. There are also six interior pockets, some that zip up to conceal important items (like your wallet or passport) and others that are open and perfect for slipping in your phone or a pair of sunglasses.

MZ Wallace Hold it like a normal tote or throw on the detachable strap to wear it as a crossbody bag.

A luggage sleeve on the back makes this tote a perfect travel companion. Just slip it over your suitcase handle so you don’t have to carry a heavy bag on your shoulder. There’s also a long, adjustable strap you can attach to turn the bag into a crossbody. When you’re not using the bag, you can fold it down – it gets very small – and store it until your next trip.

What it’s like to travel with

I brought this tote along with me on trips to Costa Rica and Amsterdam. It may seem odd for a bag to make that much of a difference in your quality of travel, but the Large Metro Tote Deluxe made packing and manoeuvring around the airport much easier. On my trip to Costa Rica, I brought a giant straw hat that wouldn’t fit in my suitcase no matter how hard I tried. Luckily, this tote is designed to have some give around the zipper, so the hat fit in perfectly. On my next trip to Amsterdam, I packed heavier clothing which meant my carry-on suitcase got full pretty fast. I used the tote to house toiletries, accessories, books, and lots of other small necessities.

The sheer size of this thing makes it a great addition to any trip. It has plenty of space for whatever you need and if you don’t fill it to the brim, that’s fine too. The bag is so lightweight that it doesn’t feel odd to carry, even if it’s not filled.

One of the best parts of this bag, though, is the added travel sleeve. It doesn’t change the look of the bag at all, but it makes it so much more convenient. Running through the airport is stressful as is, so the last thing you want is a heavy bag dangling off your shoulder and weighing you down. A travel sleeve lets you throw the tote atop your carry-on so you can easily move about the airport without bearing the weight of all of your things.

MZ Wallace The Large Metro Tote Deluxe in Dawn.

Beyond travelling, I’ve found this to be a great gym bag. I frequently go to the gym before work, but most bags don’t have enough space to hold an entire extra set of clothing and shoes along with your day’s necessities, like a laptop, lunch, or what have you. This bag can fit it all into one. And, with the padded nylon straps, it’s not too hard on my shoulders even if the bag gets heavy.

Bottom line

The Large Metro Tote Deluxe is pricey at $US285, but it’s become my favourite tote bag I own and for that, it feels worth it. It’s big enough to hold all the necessities for a weekend getaway, to accompany your carry-on for a longer trip, or just to hold all of the belongings you’ll need for a hectic day at work. The huge size lends itself to multiple purposes, so this really is a bag you can use for just about anything.

