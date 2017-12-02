9 conspiracy theories about Walt Disney that have been proven false

MYTH: His body is cryogenically frozen somewhere on the grounds of Disneyland.

This is probably the most famous of all the myths surrounding Walt Disney — though some believe his whole body is frozen, and others believe it’s just his head.

The story goes that after his death in 1966, Disney was cryogenically frozen until the day that re-animation was possible. He had a private funeral, and the lack of public information has been the perfect breeding ground for conspiracy theories.

However, this is not true. Disney was cremated days after dying from lung cancer, and his ashes are interred in Glendale, California (you can actually find his memorial).

His daughter, Diane, also wrote in a 1972 biography about her father, “There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that my father, Walt Disney, wished to be frozen.”