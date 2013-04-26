Here Are 12 Popular Myths About The US Economy

Magde.infoThere remain a lot of misunderstandings and all-out myths out there about the state of the U.S. economy.



The Bureau Economic Analysis is here to help.

They’ve put together a presentation (via Barry Ritholtz) to sort through what’s real and what’s hearsay.

Taxes, debt, offshoring and wages are all covered.

It’s pretty eye-opening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.