Here Are 12 Popular Myths About The US Economy

Magde.infoThere remain a lot of misunderstandings and all-out myths out there about the state of the U.S. economy.
The Bureau Economic Analysis is here to help.
They’ve put together a presentation (via Barry Ritholtz) to sort through what’s real and what’s hearsay.
Taxes, debt, offshoring and wages are all covered.
It’s pretty eye-opening.
In sum: America's taxes are down, it's continues to be the richest country in the world, and offshoring isn't destroying the economy.
