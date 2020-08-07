6 myths about male orgasms you should stop believing

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Sexual stereotypes often lead people to question whether their sexual experiences are normal or not.

Myths that suggest penis size matters for sexual pleasure, blue balls can cause long-term problems, and men have to ejaculate to experience pleasure abound, but they’re scientifically inaccurate.

When it comes to sex and sexual experiences, no two are the same.

But stereotypes may cause you to believe blanket statements about sexual health and what’s “normal.”

People with penises, for example, may think their penis size affects how good they are in the bedroom, or that premature ejaculation is incurable, when neither is true.

To debunk pervasive penis and orgasm myths, Insider spoke with sexual health experts.

Myth: Penis size affects sexual satisfaction

The idea that a bigger penis is always better one has long-existed, but Brahmbatt told Insider the length and girth of a person’s member isn’t a direct reflection of how sexually satisfied they or their partner will be.

“Most guys are fine in terms of size and girth. But when they size themselves up against the adult film industry they may start having insecurities,” Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist in Orlando, Florida, told Insider.

When a patient tells Brahmbatt penis size is a concern for them, he reminds them the average penis is 3.5 inches long when flaccid and 5.1 inches when erect.

He also said a normally healthy person, whether they fall above or below the average, shouldn’t experience lack of sexual satisfaction due to size alone.

Myth: ‘Blue balls’ can be deadly

It’s certainly scary to see your testicles turn blue and to feel pain and discomfort in your penis.

But those sensations, which are often indicative of the condition epididymal hypertension, or “blue balls,” aren’t life-threatening or a risk for permanent damage.

Epididymal hypertension occurs when a person has “excess blood remaining in the testicles from a wave of erections not followed by ejaculation,” according to Brahmbatt.

Normally, when a man gets aroused, blood flows to the penis and testicles, and causes an erection. If the man ejaculates, the blood returns to a normal level. But if he doesn’t, blue balls can occur instead.

Brahmbatt said there’s no “cure” for blue balls.

“Anecdotally, the quickest way to recovery appears to be ejaculation. Other ways discussed in forums include ice packs, avoiding erections, [and] exercise of some sort,” he said.

In some cases, symptoms of a more serious problem could be confused with blue balls, so its important to see a doctor if it doesn’t go away, Brahmbatt said.

Myth: Men never fake orgasms

When men reach climax, the tell-tale sign is ejaculation.

But Brahmbatt said that doesn’t exempt men from faking orgasms.

“Men can fake the sights and sounds of an orgasm. The only problem is there may be not visible ejaculate. They could, at that time, just blame it on a medication or medical problem,” Brahmbatt said.

Myth: Men can’t have more than one orgasm at a time

Some women can have consecutive orgasms during sex without any downtime. But since the majority of men ejaculate during climax, they’re less likely to experience more than one orgasm in a single sex session.

But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, according to Kinsey Institute sex researcher Justin Lehmiller.

The reason men typically only have one orgasm is the refractory period, or time it takes after ejaculating for the penis to become erect again.

“The length of this period is highly variable across men, but could be just a few minutes in a younger guy compared to hours (or maybe even days) in older guys,” Lehmiller wrote on his website where he shares his research findings.

But some men can orgasm without ejaculating, so for them, it’s possible to have more than one orgasm in a row since the refractory period is taken out of the equation.

In fact, a 1989 study looked at 21 men who were able to have consecutive orgasms without a refractory period.

Myth: Premature ejaculation is incurable

Premature ejaculation, or ejaculating before you or your partner would like during sex, is a common problem among men.

As Insider previously reported, 1 in 3 men have experienced premature ejaculation at some point in their lives. But it can be fixed with the help of topicals, condoms, and medications.

According to Dr. Seth Cohen, a urologist at NYU Langone Health, penis sprays and condoms from Promescent and Roman contain ingredients that temporarily desensitize the penis to prevent early onset ejaculation.

Cohen said SSRIs like Prozac, which are commonly used to treat depression, may be used off-label to delay ejaculation. These medications essentially tell your penis to hold out a bit longer.

You could also try using as-needed erectile dysfunction medications like Viagra or Cialis off-label, according to Cohen.

Myth: Men must ejaculate to be satisfied or to experience sexual pleasure

According to Brahmbatt, the need to ejaculate during sex comes down to personal preference.

“I have met men that are satisfied without having the classic signs of sex/ejaculation,” he said.

