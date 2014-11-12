52 Of The Most Common Misconceptions In The World

Bats aren’t blind, sharks get cancer, and your tongue isn’t divided up into different areas for each taste — all of your taste buds can sense bitter, sour, salty, sweet, and umami flavours.

Over at Information is Beautiful, data journalist and designer David McCandless has created a graphic showing 52 of the world’s most common misconceptions, illustrating mistaken beliefs about science, nature, law, history, and more. This is just one of the graphics from his new book “Knowledge is Beautiful,” which was published Oct. 14 in the US.

We’ve republished the graphic here with permission. Did you know all these things weren’t true?

