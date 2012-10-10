Scientists Explain Why Titanic's Jack And Rose Could Have Lived

Photo: Titanic screencap

After the release of Titanic 3-D, James Cameron received a lot of mail telling him that Rose was so selfish.Viewers think Jack and Rose could have both stayed afloat on that piece of wood until rescue came.



There were even pictures posted on the internet of how two people could fit in the same amount of space that held Rose in the movie.

With the help of James Cameron, Discovery Channel’s MythBusters set out to find if Jack really had to die.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.