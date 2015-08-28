'Mythbusters' built a real rotating machine gun to test out the epic final scene in 'Breaking Bad' -- here's how it fared

YouTube/Discovery ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vice Gilligan (L) overseas the testing of the machine gun scene for ‘Mythbusters.’

In the final episode of “Breaking Bad,” Walt (Bryan Cranston) gets Jesse (Aaron Paul) out of the clutches of the bad guys by creating an automatic swaying machine gun in the trunk of his car that blows them all away while he and Jesse lay protected on the floor.

In case you don’t remember, this is how it looked:

Well, Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage of “Mythbusters” decided to put Walt’s final showdown to the test.

The duo built the M60 machine gun featured in the scene with the same equipment used on the show. They also used the same material for the wall used in the show to shoot at (with some wooden cutouts behind it representing Walt and the bad guys) to see if the bullets from the gun would actually go through the car, the wall, and hit the cutouts.

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan was there to keep the setting authentic.

Though he commented “you might be one Nazi shy,” referring the cutouts, he gave the setting his blessing.

With the M60 loaded with 200 live rounds of ammunition, the experiment began.

Once the final shot was fired Hyneman and Savage looked over their handiwork and found that the cutouts were hit with bullets.

And the cutout on the ground (Walt) was unharmed.

Looks like what went down in the scene was plausible.

Check it out for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

