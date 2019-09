The Mythbusters Will Host A New Steve Jobs Documentary

Discovery has ordered the production of “iGenius: How Steve Jobs Changed the World,” according to Entertainment Weekly.



Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, stars of Discovery’s “Mythbusters,” will host.

The one-hour special will feature interviews with many people who figure prominently in the computing world and Jobs’s life, such as┬áLee Felsenstein, founding member of the Homebrew Computer Club, and Daniel Kottke, who traveled to India with Jobs. Even Stevie Wonder is in it.

The documentary airs surprisingly soon —┬áSunday, October 16 at 8 PM. We’ll certainly be tuning in.

