The Mythbusters Will Host A New Steve Jobs Documentary

Discovery has ordered the production of “iGenius: How Steve Jobs Changed the World,” according to Entertainment Weekly.



Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, stars of Discovery’s “Mythbusters,” will host.

The one-hour special will feature interviews with many people who figure prominently in the computing world and Jobs’s life, such as Lee Felsenstein, founding member of the Homebrew Computer Club, and Daniel Kottke, who traveled to India with Jobs. Even Stevie Wonder is in it.

The documentary airs surprisingly soon — Sunday, October 16 at 8 PM. We’ll certainly be tuning in.

