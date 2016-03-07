'Mythbusters' star explains how the co-hosts survived 14 seasons without getting along: 'We're not friends'

‘Mythbusters’/Discovery Channel Sparks frequently flew with ‘MythBusters’ stars Jamie Hyneman, left, and Adam Savage.

Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman have worked closely with each other for 14 seasons on “Mythbusters,” but that doesn’t mean they were close.

Possibly the biggest myth the duo has busted is the belief that you can’t work with someone you don’t get along with.

“[Our relationship has] radically changed, but it’s also stayed the same. Jamie and I make no bones about the fact that we’re not friends,” Savage told Business Insider recently, as the Discovery and Science Channel show approaches its series finale.

“We don’t get along very well together on a personal level. In 25 years we’ve known each other, we’ve never had dinner alone together. We do not choose to hang out if we don’t have to be in proximity, and yet, there’s a couple of things that happened, and they’re pretty remarkable.”

Savage said there are several ways he and his cohost have made it work. Some ways came quite naturally, while others took some work.

Here’s how Savage said he and Hyneman survived 14 seasons of “Mythbusters,” although they don’t get along:

The co-hosts had a process that worked and believed in it. Culinary personality Alton Brown joins 'Mythbusters' for episode on food fables. 'When we're making something together, our brains begin to run on exactly parallel sets of tracks, and there are few other collaborations that I have found as fruitful in the execution of making things,' Savage told BI. 'We challenge each other, we push each other to do better, we pick each other's ideas apart, and there's a real integrity to that process, as annoying as it might be on the temporal level.' They respected each other's work ethic. Adam Savage on the one thing viewers should take away from 'Mythbusters': 'The fact is that there's no material that's necessarily beyond you.' 'You don't have to get along with someone if you respect their work,' Savage told BI. 'It's important to respect what their abilities are. Jamie and I might argue back and forth about how to execute something, but the simple fact is that I know by the end of the day that he'd get it done, even if I wasn't there, and he knows the same about me.' They didn't let their egos get in the way of doing the right thing. 'Mythbusters' examine video games on a popular special 2015 episode. 'When the right idea shows up in the room, it's point of pride with us, and it's always been a point of pride with us to step out of the way and execute the right idea,' Savage said. 'There's nothing I find more boring than arguing with someone because they want to use their idea instead of the right idea. And half the time, we couldn't figure out which one of us came up with the final way to do something.' He added, 'Ultimately, the take away is we don't have to get along as long as we have our minds and our eyes on the same goal, which is to tell an elegant story about genuinely coming to an answer about a question we're absolutely, honestly curious about.' They had similar beliefs on handling and using their fame. The 'Mythbusters' co-hosts explore the history of glass. 'Becoming famous is just plain weird. There's no other way to put it. It's a very peculiar glimpse into the world, and it's afforded wonderful results in my life, but it's also very strange, and having someone to go through that with is stabilizing,' Savage explained. He continued, 'The two of us were the ones going through it. And in that partnership, we didn't really disagree about the big things. We argued always about the small things, but when it came to the large questions of should we stump for this product or that corporate company or should we go do this project together ... we never really butted heads about the large things, and I'm really grateful for that.' The 'MythBusters' series finale airs Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. on the Science Channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.