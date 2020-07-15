'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara, who also worked on the 'Star Wars' prequels and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died at the age of 49

John Walker/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Grant Imahara in preparation for the cable television show ‘Mythbuster’ in San Francisco, California, February 29, 2008.

Grant Imahara, the engineer behind multiple Hollywood projects, has died at the age of 49 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Imahara hosted the popular science show “Mythbusters” that aired on Discovery Channel. He also cohosted Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project,” a science show that lasted one season.

The engineer spent nine years at Lucasfilm, working on animatronics in the production company’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) sectors.

Per the outlet’s report, Imahara died after experiencing a brain aneurysm.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

His cohosts Kari Byron and Adam Savage posted on Twitter in reaction to his death.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Imahara worked with Byron and fellow former “Mythbusters” cohost Tory Belleci for almost a decade, according to People. He teamed up with the pair again to cohost Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project,” a science series that lasted for one season.

Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/8zE2afcwSu — Kari Byron (@KariByron) July 14, 2020

Imahara was an electrical engineer and roboticist and spent nine years at Lucasfilm, the production company founded by George Lucas and acquired by Disney in 2012, according to THR. He specifically worked in the Industrial Light and Magic and THX sectors, working on the filmmaker’s “Star Wars” prequels and other films like “The Matrix Reloaded.”

