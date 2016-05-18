Adam Savage reveals why he and 'MythBusters' cohost Jamie Hyneman won't be working together anymore

Stephen Parkhurst, Jacob Shamsian

Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman spent 14 seasons as cohosts of Discovery Channel’s wildly popular “MythBusters.” But it turns out that their on-screen chemistry was caused by a lot of off-screen friction.

The “MythBusters” series finale airs at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, on Discovery, with a duct-tape special airing on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. on Science Channel.

Story by Jacob Shamsian, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

