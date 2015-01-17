Why 'MythBusters' Adam Savage Is So Into Cosplay

The world of cosplay is a dedicated fan club to all things comics and entertainment.

Cosplay hobbyists will spend an exuberant amount of time and money on their costumes to portray their favourite characters.

MythBuster co-host Adam Savage is no different. Having become somewhat of a Comic Convention celebrity, Savage explains his love for the culture.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

