Why 'MythBusters' Adam Savage Is So Into Cosplay

The world of cosplay is a dedicated fan club to all things comics and entertainment.
Cosplay hobbyists will spend an exuberant amount of time and money on their costumes to portray their favourite characters.
MythBuster co-host Adam Savage is no different. Having become somewhat of a Comic Convention celebrity, Savage explains his love for the culture.
Produced by Justin Gmoser
