Mystery: Why Did Dick Sell His House To His Wife?

Why would Dick Fuld transfer ownership of his Florida mansion to his wife?



Cityfile gets the story:

The disgraced ex-CEO of Lehman Brothers transferred ownership of his $13.75 million Jupiter Island mansion to his wife, Kathy, on November 10th…

According to Martin County, Florida property records, the home was previously owned by the couple jointly. Until November 10, that is, when Fuld transferred it to his wife for the princely sum of $100.

Go to Cityfile for the documentary evidence of the transfer.

