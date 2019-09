Today’s wacky Apple rumour is this supposed 1.2-inch Apple touchscreen for… well, nobody knows what it’s for.



The new iPod nano?

A remote control of some sort?

Or as Engadget quips, “Steve Jobs’s dream watch?”

Any guesses?

Don’t miss: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.