Mystery Solved: What Apple's 10 Million iPhones Goal Means

During yesterday’s annual shareholder meeting, Apple boss Steve Jobs reaffirmed his company’s goal of selling 10 million iPhones this year. Last week, at an investor conference, COO Tim Cook said he had “really good confidence” the company could reach that goal.



But there’s still some lingering debate about what that goal, first announced during Steve’s Jan. 2007 Macworld keynote, actually means. Does he mean Apple plans to sell 10 million iPhones through the end of 2008 — including the 3.7 million it sold last year? Or do they hope to sell 10 million iPhones in 2008 alone?

We spent a lot of time parsing his comments and those of other Apple (AAPL) officials, then figured out an easier way to solve the mystery: Ask Apple directly. Their answer: Apple plans to sell 10 million iPhones during calendar 2008 — not including last year’s sales. And if you don’t trust us, check with Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, who says in a note today that he asked Apple the same question, and got the same answer.

