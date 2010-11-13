Mystery Over! Apple TV Is Amazon's No. 12 Best-Selling Gadget

Amazon has quietly updated its best selling electronics list to include several gadgets that were not showing up before, including Apple TV and the Boxee Box.



Apple TV is currently the no. 12 best-selling gadget on Amazon, and the Boxee Box is no. 15.

So now you know. And those are both pretty impressive!

For context: We published a post on Thursday wondering why these devices were not showing up in Amazon’s best-selling electronics list, despite seemingly selling well.

Amazon has not responded to multiple requests for explanation, but has apparently fixed whatever problem was preventing these items from being ranked.

