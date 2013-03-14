This Could Be The First Phone Google And Motorola Made Together

Photo: Tinhte

Photos and video of an unknown Android smartphone with Motorola branding have leaked.The device is branded with a Motorola badge and could be the first phone made directly with Google’s guidance.



A Vietnamese site, Tinhte posted the photo along with a video showing off the smartphone but we first saw this via Engadget.

Tinhte remarked that the device is ultra-thin and has a “strong configuration” but a poor screen. The leaked phone looks very similar to Google’s Galaxy Nexus by Samsung.

Leaked specs on the device include a reported 4-inch 720p screen (but we think it actually looks larger than that), a Snapdragon S4 Pro or higher processor, a non-removable 2200mAH battery, and 2GB of RAM.

The phone could debut at Google’s big developer conference in May.

It’s also important to note that this isn’t the rumoured X-Phone that Motorola and Google are reportedly working on together. That probably won’t launch until late in the year.

Here’s the video hands-on video Tinhte posted (it’s in Vietnamese):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.