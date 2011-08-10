This $300 Million Megayacht Can Store A Submarine And Two Helicopters

Photo: JustLuxe

Who paid $300 million-plus?….Italian shipyard Fincantieri has just completed the 440-ft. Serene, the 9th largest yacht in the world.



While it is not known who placed the order for the eye-popping $300 million-plus vessel, the only Italian-built yacht among the world’s top 25, the odds are on one of the world’s richest men, quite possibly an oil sheikh.

The only yachts larger than Serene anywhere in the world belong to sultans, kings, Emirs, Roman Abramovich, David Geffen and Paul Allen.

As the newest yacht in the top 10, Serene is also the most technologically advanced. Key features include two helicopter landing platforms (one with a hangar), storage for a large submarine able to reach a depth of more than 100 metres, and a huge indoor seawater pool that can be also used for tender docking.

With seven decks and nearly 50,000 square feet of interior space including nearly 30,000 square feet of luxuriously-appointed living space, the yacht is larger than most mansions.

Pascale Reymond of Reymond Langton Design came up with the interior scheme to complement the stunning naval architecture by the famed Espen Oeino.

