They Just Discovered A Mysterious Painting Hidden Beneath A Picasso Masterpiece

AP Picasso’s The Blue Room (detail), painted in 1901.

Researchers have found a secret painting hidden in one of Pablo Picasso’s first masterpieces.

Beneath “The Blue Room” (1901) is a bearded man of unknown origin.

Observers knew since at least 1954 that there were odd brushstrokes on the work of a woman bathing, but it wasn’t clear that it was a portrait until now.

Improved infrared imagery revealed the man, who has a beard and is holding an umbrella.

Can you see him in this image?

AP

Here’s a close look at the mystery man:

AP

And here he is embedded into the painting:

The AP notes that found a portrait of a mustached man was found hidden beneath Picasso’s painting “Woman Ironing,” which is displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan.

