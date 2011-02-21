Mystery Diners At Obama's Big Tech Dinner Revealed

On Friday, we ran a who’s who of who was at Barack Obama’s big dinner with tech CEOs. We were able to identify everyone at the table except for two diners. The blonde woman in the front, and the person tucked in the corner between Mark Zuckerberg and Dick Costolo.



The Wall Street Journal got the scoop on who the mystery diners were. The blonde was John Doerr’s wife, Ann Doerr. The dinner was hosted at the Doerrs’, so it’s obvious in retrospect. The other mystery guest in the corner was Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Photo: Flickr/White House

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.