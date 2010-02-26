What Is The ECB Hiding About The Greek Debt On Its Books?

Somewhere in the bowels of the mighty European Central Bank, there is a number that many investors would give a lot of euros to see.

It refers to the volume of Greek government bonds that are now sitting in the ECB’s coffers, after being lodged there by European banks through central bank repo operations.



Sadly, the ECB considers this number far too “sensitive” to release, even after a delay. Nevertheless, as fears about sovereign risk rise, those hidden data are assuming ever-greater importance.

Read more at the Financial Times –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.