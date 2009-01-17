Mystery 8th Madoff Book Revealed

This morning we told you that there were eight books coming out about Bernie Madoff, but no one had info on the eighth one. That was then.



Crain’s New York: Times Books announced Friday that it had acquired the tentatively titled A World of Lies by New York Times senior financial writer Diana Henriques.

Ms. Henriques has been leading the Times coverage of Mr. Madoff since news broke in December that the former investment manager had been running the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

In signing up Ms. Henriques, Times Books has joined a crowded race to produce the most attention-grabbing Madoff tome.

…”Our belief is that if somebody wants to buy only one book on the scandal, this will be the one,” said Paul Golob, editorial director of Times Books, which is an imprint of the Macmillan publisher Henry Holt & Co.

“There are always one or two books that are the definitive book [on a scandal], and those do very well,” he added.

