There's now an explanation for this mysterious black ring in the sky above Argentina

Video from outside Buenos Aires, Argentina shows a large black ring floating in the sky above the Tigre river. Local meteorologists said the strange shape was formed by smoke from fireworks used during a performance at a nearby amusement park and that the smoke was more visible due to overcast weather.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Newsflare.

