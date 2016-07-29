Scientists just collected a mysterious 'purple orb' at the bottom of the ocean -- but no one could anticipate what happened next

On July 25, a team of scientists and engineers with the Ocean Exploration Trust were exploring the ocean floor of the coast of Southern California when they came across something unexpected: a small purple orb clinging to the underside of a cliff more than 1 mile beneath the surface. The team were so enamoured that they decided to retrieve the orb for further study. What happened next, no one expected.

The footage was initially taken live. You can watch more live video from the ocean floor here. And for live dive updates, follow the team’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@nautiluslive).

