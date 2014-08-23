A Giant Crack Has Appeared In The Earth In Mexico

A giant crack that’s half a mile long has opened up in Mexico.

A drone reportedly captured footage of the crack, which cuts through a highway in northwest Mexico, according to Sky News.

The crack is about 8 feet deep, according to The Independent. Some parts of the crack are up to 16 feet wide.

It’s thought to have been caused by an earthquake that hit last week or an underground stream that collapsed the earth above.

Check out the video footage:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

