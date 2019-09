MySpace’s PR boss, Dani Dudeck is fleeing the dying social network for the greener pastures of Zynga.



TechCrunch had the news first. Dani confirmed it on Twitter.

So much for that story MySpace was selling recently about the upcoming MySpace turnaround.

See Also: Farmville-Maker Zynga’s Revenues Reach $600 Million, fuelled By Social Obligations

