As MySpace Sinks, The Managers Who Could Set It Straight Are Jumping Ship

The problem with all of these people who are walking out the door at MySpace isn’t so much the number of them, because MySpace is trying to replace them by hiring more people.

It’s the fact that the best people are leaving, and taking a lot of the knowledge base with them.

They say a company has to hit rock bottom before it can even think about rebuilding into something new. If that’s the case, the time to start rebuilding is, apparently, right about now.

