Yet Another MySpace Exec Quits

MySpace VP of engineering Wilf Russell has quit the company. He was based in Seattle.



“Another one bites the dust,” says our source close to MySpace.

Before resigning last week, Wilf managed day to day operations at the San Francisco and Seattle offices.

Before Wilf, Heidi Browning quit, She was MySpace SVP of insights and planning, based in San Francisco.

According to our source, Wilf and Heidi’s departures leave just one VP from the old regime still working at either MySpace’s San Francisco or Seattle offices: a guy named Andy Wiedlin — a sales exec who used to work at Yahoo.

Of course, this is exactly the kind of executive turnover you’d expect at a once-hot Web property that’s gone cold.

MySpace’s new management — led by CEO Owen Van Natta, former Facebook COO — know the thing needs fixing. Some of the people who let MySpace get that way are inevitably going to go.

And its not like MySpace is only losing execs. Most recently, it hired Katie Geminder to be SVP of user experience and design and Mike Macaadan to be VP of product.

Before coming to MySpace, Katie worked at Amazon, Apple and Facebook, where she played a key role in launching the Facebook Platform. Mike is a former AOLer, who also led the product team at Tsavo Media.

