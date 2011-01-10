News Corp. Insiders Talking About Selling MySpace To Yahoo

MySpace will lay off 550-600 people tomorrow, Liz Gannes of All Things D reports.



Part of the reason for the layoffs is to slim the company and make it more attractive for a buyer, Gannes says.

And who will that buyer be? Well, News Corp. is talking to private equity, which is the route AOL went when it sold Bebo, its social network.

But, another possibility coming from “insiders” is News Corp. dumping MySpace into Yahoo’s lap.

Even if it’s super cheap, we’re not sure why Yahoo would want MySpace.

(Though, we should note we heard from someone familiar with the AOL-Bebo deal that Yahoo had interest in buying Bebo.)

See Also: Forget AOL-Yahoo…It’s News Corp-Yahoo That The Insiders Are Talking About

