MySpace Now Working Directly With Social Game Developers

MySpace is launching a program to work directly with social games developers, the company announced today.



The program, MySpace Game Labs, allows engineers from game developers like TheBroth and Meez to work out of MySpace’s office to “drive collaboration and facilitate great user experiences.”

MySpace isn’t sharing many details about exactly what that means, but presumably it would like games or content within games that are exclusive to its platform.

MySpace launched its games platform earlier this year, and is working hard to catch up to Facebook in this area. But while games are a great way for social networks to monetise users, it’s much less clear that exclusive games content can drive new users in the first place. So this doesn’t look like something that will help MySpace recover ground against its rival.

