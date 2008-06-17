MySpace Wins Another Spam Ruling (NWS)

Can you shut down spam with court orders? No, you can’t. But that isn’t stopping MySpace from trying. Last month the company won a $235 million verdict against cyberscourges Sanford Wallace and Walter Rines; today it has won a $6 million arbitration award against Scott Richter and his company Media Breakaway. MySpace says Richter’s company sent MySpace members unsolicited advertising, via accounts that had been hacked through phishing scams. Richter blamed the errant emails on “rogue business affiliates”.



