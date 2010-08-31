MySpace Announces "Sync With Facebook," Waves White Flag

MySpace just announced something called “sync with Facebook.”



In a statement, MySpace said the feature “allows MySpace users, musicians and celebrities around the world to sync their status updates with their Facebook profile or Page, while also offering them the ability to share content such as music, videos, game apps, links and photos with their friends on Facebook.”

Sing, fat lady, sing.

