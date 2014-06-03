Myspace Is Trying To Lure You Back With Your Humiliating Old Photos

You probably haven’t thought about Myspace in years, but Myspace still remembers you — and it’s got the pictures to prove it.

The social media site is emailing users photos from their long-abandoned profiles in an effort to win back old users, reports Mashable.

Myspace is sending users emails with the subject line “Your Photos are Back!” The emails contain a couple old pictures and the line “The good, the rad and the what were you thinking…” The emails also include a link that directs the user back to their old profile. This strategy, of course, works only if the user has the same email address now as they did while using the website, popular in the early 2000s.

“Myspace has been reaching out to current and past users to re-engage them through a personalised experience,” a spokesperson told Mashable.

The website, co-owned by Justin Timberlake and Specific Media, has 15 billion photos in its database. However, since losing to Facebook as the social network of choice, Myspace has started focusing on music instead.

