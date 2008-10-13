MySpace Trying To Solve Ad Recession $25 At A Time (NWS)

Hey, Joe SixPack! When you’re done being catered to during the political campaign, feel like buying an ad on MySpace? Rupert Murdoch’s social network would like you to know you can buy real estate on its site using the same ad targeting technology it’s offering the big guys.



The company says its MyAds program, announced last November, has signed up 3,500 companies so far; it allows small businesses to buy their own ads in increments as low as $25.

See Also: MySpace Beats Targeting Drum

MySpace Hires Away Another Yahoo Exec

Bad News For MySpace: Growth Curve Flattened. Good News For MySpace: It’s A Real Business

News Corp. Web Unit Sees Revenue Drop, Admits It Won’t Hit FY 08 Goals

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.