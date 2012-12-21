MySpace Tom: I Am 'The Guy Who Sold MySpace For $580 Million While You Slave Away Hoping For A Half-Day Off'

Nicholas Carlson

Remember MySpace Tom – Tom Anderson, the cofounder of MySpace, who was everyone’s first friend on the site?

Maybe this picture will jog your memory:

myspace tom

These days, Tom is retired.

On his About.me site, he says he is “Retired and travelling the world taking photos.”

Sounds nice.

It has not mellowed him out.

Tom is a big fan of Instagram, and earlier today he tweeted: “People keep asking, so I’ll say it: fear over Instagram’s terms change is ridiculous… Get real folks!”

To this, one of Tom’s Twitter followers replied: “says the guys that was not able to keep a social network alive.”

That’s not a very polite thing to say, and Tom answered in kind.

He said: “says the guy who sold myspace in 2005 for $580 million while you slave away hoping for a half-day off.”

Tom’s Twitter follower has now quit the service.

Discovering this, Tom tweeted: “does that mean I win?#winning #myspacetom

Oh boy.

(Mashable first spotted this nasty exchange.)

