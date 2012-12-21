MySpace Tom: I Am 'The Guy Who Sold MySpace For $580 Million While You Slave Away Hoping For A Half-Day Off'

Remember MySpace Tom – Tom Anderson, the cofounder of MySpace, who was everyone’s first friend on the site?



Maybe this picture will jog your memory:

These days, Tom is retired.

On his About.me site, he says he is “Retired and travelling the world taking photos.”

Sounds nice.

It has not mellowed him out.

Tom is a big fan of Instagram, and earlier today he tweeted: “People keep asking, so I’ll say it: fear over Instagram’s terms change is ridiculous… Get real folks!”

To this, one of Tom’s Twitter followers replied: “says the guys that was not able to keep a social network alive.”

That’s not a very polite thing to say, and Tom answered in kind.

He said: “says the guy who sold myspace in 2005 for $580 million while you slave away hoping for a half-day off.”

Tom’s Twitter follower has now quit the service.

Discovering this, Tom tweeted: “does that mean I win? # winning # myspacetom“

Oh boy.

(Mashable first spotted this nasty exchange.)

