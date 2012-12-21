MySpace Tom: I Am 'The Guy Who Sold MySpace For $580 Million While You Slave Away Hoping For A Half-Day Off'

Remember MySpace Tom – Tom Anderson, the cofounder of MySpace, who was everyone’s first friend on the site?
Maybe this picture will jog your memory:
These days, Tom is retired.
On his About.me site, he says he is “Retired and travelling the world taking photos.”
Sounds nice.
It has not mellowed him out.
Tom is a big fan of Instagram, and earlier today he tweeted: “People keep asking, so I’ll say it: fear over Instagram’s terms change is ridiculous… Get real folks!”
To this, one of Tom’s Twitter followers replied: “says the guys that was not able to keep a social network alive.”
That’s not a very polite thing to say, and Tom answered in kind.
He said: “says the guy who sold myspace in 2005 for $580 million while you slave away hoping for a half-day off.”
Tom’s Twitter follower has now quit the service.
Discovering this, Tom tweeted: “does that mean I win?
#winning #myspacetom“
Oh boy.
(Mashable first spotted this nasty exchange.)
