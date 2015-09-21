The multimillionaire founder of MySpace now travels the world taking jaw-dropping photographs

Tom Anderson/Instagram One of Tom Anderson’s photos, taken in Iceland.

Remember Tom Anderson?

The founder of MySpace was assigned as the first friend of everyone joining the social network — connecting him to hundreds of millions of people around the globe.

The glory days of MySpace are now long since gone, and (along with cofounder Chris DeWolfe) Tom sold his stake in the social network to News Corp for $US580 million (£372 million) back in 2005.

But he’s kept himself busy.

Buoyed up by his massive payday, today “MySpace Tom” says he’s retired, and spends his days travelling the world — taking some truly astonishing photographs.

