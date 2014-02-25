Nobody Knows That MySpace Tom Is Also An Amazing Travel Photographer

Megan Rose Dickey
Tom anderson Screenshot/About.meTom Anderson

Tom Anderson, co-founder of early social networking site MySpace, has led a lavish life since leaving the company in 2009.

Anderson co-founded MySpace in 2003. Because he became everyone’s first automatic default friend, his picture became iconic around the Web. In 2005, Anderson sold MySpace for $US580 million.

He eventually decided to retire and travel across the world taking photos. In fact, his goal is to post at least one interesting photo a day on Instagram.

Turns out, he’s really good at it.

Scrolling through Tom Anderson's Instagram, you'll quickly realise how much of a jet-setter he is. Here is a Friday night in Bangkok, just across the river from Wat Arun, a Buddhist temple.

Here's a 'Spooky Halloween in the Philippines.'

After a little while in Philippines, Thailand was his next stop.

Toward the end of November, Anderson found himself in Vang Vieng, Laos, where he hiked up a Karst mountain and into this cave.

Here's a close-up. The ancient temple lit up at 4:30am.

When it was time to ring in the new year, Anderson decided to spend it in Singapore.

This was Anderson's first sunset of 2014.

These are 'Super Trees,' which you can find in Singapore's Botanic Garden. These solar-powered trees act as vertical gardens that generate solar power, collect rainwater, and act as air venting ducts for nearby conservatories.

Just a couple of days later, Anderson went to Indonesia for the first time. Here's the sunset in Bali.

While in Bali, Anderson stumbled upon this secret spot, one that reminded him of Hawaii.

Here are some dramatic clouds one night in January, located in Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia.

Even while on vacation, Anderson is an early bird. On Jan 17, he got up at 4:00 a.m. to walk up to the top of this temple at sunrise in Indonesia for his last day there.

While at the airport in Tokyo, Anderson shared this beautiful photo of his last night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After months of travelling abroad, Anderson found himself at Red Rock in Las Vegas, Nev.

Now...

