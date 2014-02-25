Nobody Knows That MySpace Tom Is Also An Amazing Travel Photographer

Screenshot/About.meTom Anderson
Tom Anderson, co-founder of early social networking site MySpace, has led a lavish life since leaving the company in 2009.
Anderson co-founded MySpace in 2003. Because he became everyone’s first automatic default friend, his picture became iconic around the Web. In 2005, Anderson sold MySpace for $US580 million.
He eventually decided to retire and travel across the world taking photos. In fact, his goal is to post at least one interesting photo a day on Instagram.
Turns out, he’s really good at it.
Scrolling through Tom Anderson's Instagram, you'll quickly realise how much of a jet-setter he is. Here is a Friday night in Bangkok, just across the river from Wat Arun, a Buddhist temple.
Toward the end of November, Anderson found himself in Vang Vieng, Laos, where he hiked up a Karst mountain and into this cave.
These are 'Super Trees,' which you can find in Singapore's Botanic Garden. These solar-powered trees act as vertical gardens that generate solar power, collect rainwater, and act as air venting ducts for nearby conservatories.
Just a couple of days later, Anderson went to Indonesia for the first time. Here's the sunset in Bali.
Even while on vacation, Anderson is an early bird. On Jan 17, he got up at 4:00 a.m. to walk up to the top of this temple at sunrise in Indonesia for his last day there.
While at the airport in Tokyo, Anderson shared this beautiful photo of his last night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.