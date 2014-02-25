Nobody Knows That MySpace Tom Is Also An Amazing Travel Photographer

Tom Anderson, co-founder of early social networking site MySpace, has led a lavish life since leaving the company in 2009.

Anderson co-founded MySpace in 2003. Because he became everyone’s first automatic default friend, his picture became iconic around the Web. In 2005, Anderson sold MySpace for $US580 million.

He eventually decided to retire and travel across the world taking photos. In fact, his goal is to post at least one interesting photo a day on Instagram.

Turns out, he’s really good at it.

