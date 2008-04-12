MySpace Launching New Series "I Love Chieftown"

MySpace (NWS) has commissioned another original Web series: “I Love Chieftown,” from a former producer/director of “KateModern.” MySpace plans to promote it heavily by creating its own channel with character profiles and behind-the-scenes footage.



No word on costs for the series, but MySpace has committed to a fairly hefty run of 60 4-5 minute episodes, which will begin running on the site in September. Like “Quarterlife,” the series will be shot close to when they appear, allowing viewers to have input into the plotlines.

“Chieftown” will be a candidate for international TV distribution under the agreement recently signed with Elisabeth Murdoch’s ShineReveille.

