MySpace To Launch MySpace Mail This Week

MySpace will launch its new email service, MySpace Mail, this Thursday, PaidContent reports.



Users will get their own email addresses @myspace.com.

The roll-out will be gradual and will be complete by the end of the year. MySpace has already given access to a few members, to test the product.

PaidContent says MySpace has 130 million users worldwide, and 70 million in the U.S. No word on whether the email service will be available worldwide or only in the U.S.

According to this study, MySpace has mostly young users, who have been using the site less frequently in the last six months.

MySpace email is a good way to draw users to the brand more frequently, and increase their attachment to their MySpace usernames/vanity URLs.

