MySpace To Get Facebook-Style News Feeds

MySpace is taking a page from rival Facebook and launching its own version of one of the social network’s most popular services: news feeds that alert users to what their friends are doing. “The concept of a news feed is something we are very focused on, and we’ll be well down the path in the next 30 to 45 days,” FIM chief Peter Levinsohn said at the Reuters Media Summit.

Levinsohn copped to being a big admirer–and user–of Facebook. He said he actually prefers Facebook “to communicate with people at work.” To make MySpace more work-friendly, he said the company is planning to let users create separate profiles for friends and for work.

Levinsohn also reiterated plans to build out an ad network, which we described earlier this month. “FIM Serve,” will sell inventory across MySpace, IGN, Photobucket and other News Corp. properties next year, he said. And ultimately, that network will sell to companies outside News Corp. as well.

