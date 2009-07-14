MySpace To Become An Entertainment Portal

News Corp.’s MySpace will “quietly roll out new features designed to transform itself into an entertainment destination” over the next few months, the Wall Street Journal’s Julia Angwin writes.

This echoes comments made by the boss, Rupert Murdoch, at Sun Valley last week: MySpace needs to be refocused “as an entertainment portal,” he said.

No shocker. That’s exactly what we thought in April when MySpace named MTV and Sling Media veteran Jason Hirschhorn as its chief product officer. Jason spent the last year building Sling.com, a Hulu-like video portal, for Sling Media.

That experience should help him figure out how to shoehorn Fox’s entertainment assets, MySpace Music, and Hulu content into an entertainment portal people will actually want to use.

