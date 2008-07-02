MySpace Takes A Step Toward Facebook -- Allows App Invites (NWS)

There’s been a lot of griping by MySpace application developers about the limits that the social network puts on the “virality” of applications. Namely, users couldn’t automatically suggest that their friends add an application they like.



That’s no longer the case. MySpace says that within a few weeks, users will be able to send and receive invites.

Apps on MySpace have already become pretty big, even without invites. The top application, Own Your Friends, has been installed by more than 5.7 million people. And it makes sense that MySpace has been reluctant to add invites — they’re spammy.

But developers also say that their apps don’t grow as quickly on MySpace as they do on Facebook, which has had invites since the beginning. So this should help.

