MySpace Still Handily Beating Facebook In The U.S.

While Facebook is the most-visited social network in the world, MySpace continues to extend its lead in the U.S.



News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace attracted 75 million U.S. unique visitors in July, up 2.5 million from June, according to comScore. Facebook, meanwhile, attracted 39 million visitors in July, up 1.7 million from June. That means MySpace is almost twice Facebook’s size in the U.S. And it grew by 800,000 more unique visitors than Facebook last month — almost 50% more.

Why do we care? While Facebook’s international growth is a nice land grab, the U.S. market is still among the most lucrative for advertising.

One potential reason for Facebook’s slower growth: Seasonality. Facebook still relies on traffic from college students — and they’re all home from school in July.

See Also:

Facebook Passes MySpace And Gets Ready To Explode With Chinese, Russian Editions

Facebook Traffic Catches Up To MySpace, But Not Where It Matters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.