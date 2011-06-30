MySpace Sold For $35 Million To Specific Media

Myspace has been sold for $35 million, All Things D’s Kara Swisher is reporting.



The winning (depending on how you look at it) bidder is Specific Media, an ad network.

When News Corp. started the sale process it was hoping to get $100 million for the dying social network.

Update: CEO Mike Jones is going to be leaving Myspace as part of the sale, TechCrunch reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.