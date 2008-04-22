MySpace Snubs Fox, Gives Space To NBC News

Here’s one very odd marriage: News Corp’s MySpace is partnering with NBC News, and not corporate sibling Fox News, for political coverage and analysis through the election. As of Tuesday, NBC News video with personalities like Brian Williams, Tim Russert and Chris Matthews took up prominent placement on MySpace’s Decision ’08 political news section, and got their own MySpace pages.



So, why isn’t MySpace partnering with its News Corp. (NWS) corporate cousins over at Fox News, or the WSJ, for that matter? “We work with companies that are in family and out of family all the time,” Lee Brenner, executive producer of political programming at MySpace, told the Hollywood Reporter.

The deal includes video from the MSNBC cable news channel, though no sign yet of Keith Olbermann, who made a name for himself bashing FNC’s Bill O’Reilly. The MySpace-NBC deal is similar to the ABC News-Facebook partnership struck last fall.

