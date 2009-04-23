AT&T Propaganda Machine Gears Up For Palm Pre

Dan Frommer
  • AT&T’s propaganda machine prepares talking points to make iPhone look better than Palm Pre [PreCentral]
  • PBS launches Hulu-like video site, missing Rick Steves’ Europe [PBS]
  • eBay shares jump after solid earnings [PR]
  • Microsoft not interested in buying Yahoo, hardware companies, says Ballmer [Reuters]
  • Chicago Tribune cuts 11% of newsroom [paidContent]

