MySpace Announces iLike Acquisition

MySpace scheduled a press conference for today at 2:35 p.m. in order to brief reporters on “breaking company news” — it’s acquistion of music-discovery app-maker iLike.



We were be on the call and updated this post with notes, live.

The main takeaways were:

Owen defines MySpace as “the place where culture is defined by the social interaction around content.”

Owen says iLike’s tech is not music-specific. He says we can expect iLike’s recommendation engine to be applied to a number of areas to MySpace. (Sounds like he means video content, specifically).

LIVE NOTES:

2:36, We’re on the call now, but it doesn’t start for another 9 minutes. I’d describe the hold music as Bela Fleck meets John Tesh.

2:44, Just got an email announcing the MySpace-iLike merger. The release:

MYSPACE TO ACQUIRE iLIKE



LOS ANGELES – August 19, 2009 – MySpace today announced an agreement to acquire iLike, a leading social music discovery service. The acquisition brings together two companies who share a common vision revolving around social discovery and distribution of quality content.



“The iLike acquisition advances our relentless pursuit of innovation and the need to create new distributed social experiences in music and beyond,” said Owen Van Natta, Chief Executive Officer of MySpace. “We are deeply committed to bringing world class talent into all areas of the company and this acquisition demonstrates our focus on this objective.”



Brothers Ali and Hadi Partovi founded iLike in 2006, and in just two years made it the largest music application across all social networks with 55 million total users and 1.5 billion monthly impressions. The entire iLike team will stay intact including, CEO Ali Partovi, President Hadi Partovi and CTO Nat Brown. All three are seasoned entrepreneurs who’ve held executive positions at both start-ups and Fortune 100 companies. Prior to iLike, Ali Partovi founded and sold LinkExchange to Microsoft and Hadi Partovi independently co-founded and sold TellMe Networks, also to Microsoft. Hadi Partovi also incubated Start.com (now Live.com). Brown has a deep and respected history as an early architect at Microsoft, and he was involved in the creation the first Xbox, .NET/CLR, and ActiveX/COM/OLE.

“MySpace’s strengths have been a long-time source of inspiration for iLike,” said Hadi Partovi, President of iLike. “Combining MySpace’s existing platform, reach and resources with iLike’s syndication network and social discovery tools creates the potential for truly exciting innovation and commerce across any vertical entertainment category — our combined assets now span all the major social networks. I’m enthusiastic about what this combination will mean for our users, artists, advertisers, and our staff. We are beginning an exciting new journey together.”



iLike users and the artist community should expect the iLike experience to be unaffected by the acquisition. iLike will remain headquartered in Seattle.

2:50, Operator says the conference will begin in one minute. PROMISES.

2:52, Two minutes later, we’re starting.

2:52, MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta takes the line. “This is the first time I’m speaking to you since taking on this role.” Talks about hiring talented people, refocusing the company, etc. Says the call is to officially announce MySpace has acquired iLike.

2:53, Says iLike acquisition was based on three things, 1. New social and entertainment experiences. 2. MySpace and iLike share a belief in open content distribution. 3. MySpace is committed to bringing in world class talent.

2:55, Says iLike is the most popular music application across all social networks. “MySpace is a place where go to broadcast, discover and discuss themselves.” Says its about mixing social and entertainment.

2:55, He thinks iLike can expand its tech beyond music and into games and video. This is why MySpace will make the acquisition seperately from MySpace Music.

2:56, Owen says he’ll take questions now.

2:57, The Hollywood Reporter asks what kind of new applications we can expect from iLike-MySpace. Owen says we’re going to take all things iLike means to users and extend it to what MySpace means to users.

2:59, Reporter asks if it matters that iLike is so popular on Facebook, a MySpace competitor. Owen says we’re going to make it an even richer experience (non-answer).

3:00 After a reporter asks, Owen declines to mention any specific deal terms.

3:01, Owen says this was not a defensive move to prevent Facebook from acquiring iLike.

3:03. Despite reports to the contrary, Owen says that the acquisition was not delayed because of tax issues or any board meeting and that this was one of the smoother deals he’s been a part of.

3:04, Owen defines MySpace as “the place where culture is defined by the social interaction around content.” (We think that sounds right, but definitely needs tightening.)



3:06, MySpace Music has seen 200% growth since launch and 1000% y/y, according to Nielsen, Owen says, answering a reporter who wondered aloud if it would be around in a year.

3:08, MySpace will continue to be ad-supported for the foreseeable future, says Owen.

3:09, Owen says iLike is not a music-specific thing. Says we an expect iLike’s recommendation engine to be applied to a number of areas to MySpace.

3:13, Will iLike continue to operate beyond MySpace? Yes, says Owen. We don’t want to dissrupt what they’re already working on. But he also says MySpace plans to use iLike’s talented engineers to work on projects across MySpace.

