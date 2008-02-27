MySpace's TV Strategy: Punk The Delivery Guy

MySpace is taking its original video strategy low-brow, even by MySpace standards. News Corp.’s social networking site announced its second original Web series, “Special Delivery,” which consists entirely of Candid Camera-style pranking of delivery employees. In the pilot, a pizza delivery guy is convinced to dance around like he would “for his lady,” in a boa. Wow, let’s hope they tip.



MySpace says it has ordered 18 3-minute episodes of the series, which will air twice a week, sponsored by Frito Lay. We can see why they’d try a show like this — it’s the kind of short, brash clips that the average MySpace user might find entertaining. The big problem: “Special Delivery” isn’t funny.

It’s MySpace TV’s second original production after faux reality show “Roommates.” The site also aired “Prom Queen,” and “Quarterlife” to varying degrees of success.

