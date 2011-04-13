Myspace Is Burning Cash Like You Wouldn't Believe

Mike Arrington at TechCrunch got a look at the pitch book News Corp. is sending around to sell Myspace.



It’s absurdly rosy even though the company is in the middle of an epic collapse, and shows no sign of bouncing back.

Here’s the big numbers from the book:

Myspace is going to lose $165 million in the fiscal 2011 year. (That’s the 12 month period ending June 30, 2011.)

For that period, revenue is expected to be just $109 million. Expenses are $274 million.

Myspace says it will have $15 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2012. How does it get there? Revenue drops to $84 million and expenses drop to $69 million. (This suggests big layoffs are coming.)

From there, Myspace predicts sales $101 million in 2013 revenue, $119 million in 2014 revenue, and $139 million in 2015 revenue.

