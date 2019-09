Excellent irresponsible tale-telling from Valleywag’s Nicholas Carlson, who imagines that News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace is hell-bent on acquiring the services of IAC’s (IACI) Zach Klein, so he can remake MySpace into a clone of Facebook. Or Vimeo. Or CollegeHumor. Hard to tell. But an entertaining story nonetheless. Valleywag.

